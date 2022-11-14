Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its football games Thanksgiving weekend. To start the weekend, Mississippi State will travel to Ole Miss for a Thanksgiving night game to be televised by ESPN. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, Arkansas will visit Missouri for an afternoon game on CBS and Florida will play at Florida State in a night game on ABC.

On Saturday, the SEC Network will televise two games on November 26 with Louisville at Kentucky in the afternoon window and Tennessee at Vanderbilt in primetime.

Georgia will likely be a near 30-point favorite in Athens against Tech, they are currently 22.5-point favorites for their contest this weekend on the road against Kentucky, a game scheduled for a 3:30 kick.

Javon Bullard, DB (Limited) - Bullard exited the matchup against Mississippi State with a supposed knee injury per Kirby Smart.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury. He played against Mississippi State in a limited role.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

