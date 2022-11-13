Georgia vs Mississippi State Halftime Report

Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass.

After trading a couple of punts, Mississippi State turned the ball over on downs, immediately followed by a Bennett interception. Mississippi State was unable to do anything with the turnover, gaining zero yards while going three and out.

After a hot start offensively, Georgia was unable to put anything else up on the board in the first quarter. Georgia led 7-0 going into the second quarter, but the quarter came to an end with Georgia just outside the RedZone.

The second quarter started with Georgia getting into the RedZone and converting a 4th and inches with a quarterback sneak to continue the drive. After converting the 4th down, Georgia was able to drive the ball a few more yards before ultimately settling for a field goal.

With Georgia up 10-0, Mississippi State took 14 plays to march 62 yards in 5:45 to match second-quarter field goals with Georgia. With Georgia up 10-3, Stetson Bennett got the ball back with 5:01 left in the first half.

In just over two and a half minutes, Stetson Bennett led Georgia's offense 75-yards downfield to go up 17-3 with 2:29 left in the half. Bennett capped off the scoring drive with a nice 4-yard scramble, making a few defenders miss while walking into the endzone.

Just one play later, Mississippi State was in the RedZone with a 47-yard completion from Will Rogers to wide receiver Jaden Walley. After the chunk play, the Mississippi State drive stalled three plays later, gaining two more yards before kicking a field goal to make it 17-6.

With 0:44 left in the first half Georgia takes a conservative approach to take the game to halftime up 17-6, they were ultimately forced to punt.

Mississippi State returned the punt to the house to make it a 17-12 game before the half came to a close.

