Kirby Smart Shares GREAT News about Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith

Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon following a 62-0 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores and updated Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington's status.

Georgia now enters week five of the college football season sitting at (4-0) and the odds on favorite to win the National Title according to ESPN's football power index. Arkansas and former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman are on their way to town, as is College Gameday for a noon kickoff.

Georgia has been without two key contributors on both sides of the ball. Both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith suffered a foot injury prior to the matchup with Clemson and underwent surgery and have missed the first four games.

According to Kirby Smart, both players are "back." They didn't travel to the game on Saturday in order to get a full workout on both Friday and Saturday. Smart said that they expect them both back at practice today, but you have to be careful with both.

