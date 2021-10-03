Latest AP Top 25 Released: Where are the Dawgs?

The Georgia Bulldogs are still the No. 2 team in college football after their win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia remains No. 2 in the updated AP Poll after their big win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Bulldogs won, going away, 37-0. It was their second consecutive shutout of the season, marking the first time they have had multiple shutouts in a season since 1980.

Arkansas was the No. 8 team in college football, making them the second top-ten team Georgia has beaten this year. The first was the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in week one, who recently suffered a fall from grace.

Head coach Kirby Smart has consistently used one word to describe Georgia: elite. After the Clemson game, he talked about how the Bulldogs knew they were elite in the lead up to the 2021 season, and after the Arkansas game, he called the Georgia fanbase elite.

Georgia would have moved up in the polls during most weeks, but the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated Ole Miss, 42-21. Ole Miss was the No. 12 team in college football, making them the third top-fifteen team Alabama has beaten this season.

Many pundits are penciling both Georgia and Alabama into the SEC Championship Game, and while that is several months away, the hype is understandable. They appear to be the top-two teams in college football and will likely faceoff at some point this year.

Here’s the latest ranking:

1-Bama

2-Georgia

3-Iowa

4-PennSt

5-Cincinnati

6-Oklahoma

7-OhioSt

8-Oregon

9-Michigan

10-BYU

11-MichSt

12-OklaSt

13-Arkansas

14-NotreDame

15-Coastal

16-Kentucky

17–OleMiss

18-Auburn

19-Wake

20-Florida

21-Texas

22-ArizSt

23-NCSt

24-SMU

25-SanDiegoSt

