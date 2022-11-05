Skip to main content

Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee

Georgia is a relatively banged-up football team, though they've received a bit of good news as of late on the injury report. We bring you the final in's and out's.

The Univeristy of Georgia is set to host the No. 1 team in the country in the form of the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently 8.0 point favorites as the No. 3 ranked team at home, with the SEC East Divisional crown on the line. 

They are a relatively banged-up football team, though they've received a bit of good news as of late on the injury report. 

Florida was a tough football game from the injury report standpoint, Georgia lost starter Nolan Smith for the season, and lost Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss during the contest, along with Darris Smith. Not to mention, they've played the last seven games without Adonai Mitchell due to an ankle injury. 

We have the latest on the injury report here on Dawgs Daily. 

Sources have indicated that both Amarius Mims and Xavier Truss practiced this week, but are expected to be used on a "must need" basis. As for Adonai Mitchell, sources have stated that he's been a limited participant this week in practice. Here's what we know. 

Georgia Football Injury Report vs Tennessee

  • Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida
  • Amarius Mims, OT (Questionable) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida. 
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season. 
  • Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury. 
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.
  • Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) IN - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT. 

