Final Injury Report - Who's In, Who's Out vs Kentucky

Injury Report - Georgia Yet Again Banged Up
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country, they've got the No. 1 strength of schedule, and they are undefeated, all despite the litany of injuries they've suffered throughout the season and the lead up to the season.
Headed into their contest with the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats, not much has changed in the luck department for Georgia when it comes to the injury report.
News broke Thursday night that defensive back Tykee Smith tore his ACL and would be out for the remainder of the season.
Considering Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels is on the injury report as well, that seems to be the primary talking point. Smart has told the media he's thrown in a limited fashion this week. Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily that it's more than likely going to be Stetson Bennett to get the start again Saturday afternoon.
Starting safety Christopher Smith left last Saturday's matchup with Auburn due to a separated shoulder, he's questionable for Saturday's game as well.
They should however get a few receivers back this week.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
