Injury Report: Bulldogs Look to Be Relatively Healthy as Regular Season Ends

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will close out their 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Fresh off their final SEC game of the season, becoming the first team since Alabama in the early 2010s to have consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the SEC, Georgia looks to polish off their second consecutive undefeated regular season, something the school has never done in their program's history.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does, and he updated the injury report. Georgia is a 37.0-point favorite over the in-state Yellow Jackets.

On Tate Ratledge:

"Tate had a shoulder subluxation, he probably could have gone but he didn't feel comfortable and we gave Devin Willock and the chance to play."

On Adonai Mitchell:

"AD was similar last week to the way that he was in previous weeks. He was able to reach some speeds and do some running but he wasn't able to practice with the team. And that's the goal."

On Nolan Smith or a potential return down the road:

"Nolan's surgery was a repair and he will be out. He will hopefully be back for his workouts getting ready for the draft."

Javon Bullard, DB (IN) - Bullard traveled and played against Kentucky

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (Limited) - Ratledge traveled but did not play against Kentucky

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (IN) - Mims returned to action in full against Kentucky.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last two weeks.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (OUT) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, or Kentucky.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

