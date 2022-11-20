Grade Report: Offense Grinds Out a Win

Georgia fought to win on the road against this Kentucky by a score of 16-6. The Bulldogs had a pretty straightforward game plan. Run the football on offense and do what is needed to ensure a win is secure no matter how boring or unimpressive it looks.

They had several opportunities in the red zone to put up more points than they did, but it ended up being a busy day for kicker Jack Podlesny instead. One touchdown and a handful of field goals were all Georgia needed against Kentucky to remain undefeated and go undefeated in the conference in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

So after Georgia's win against Kentucky, here is how the offense graded out:

Quarterback: B+

This was far and away the least amount that Stetson Bennett has been asked to do in a game all season. He threw the ball just 19 times for 116 yards and threw an interception as well. He did however complete 68 percent of his passes. Not an eye-popping stat line from Bennett, but again, the offense did not need him to throw the ball 30+ times in this game. Outside of his interception, Bennett was still productive in his limited number of attempts and did what was needed of him to secure a win.

Running Backs: A+

Georgia relied heavily on the run game against Kentucky and the running backs answered the call. Especially Kenny McIntosh. Georgia, as a unit finished with 247 yards on the ground, and 143 of them, came from McIntosh. Just the second time this season that a Georgia running back went over the 100-yard mark in a game this season. Daijun Edwards also tacked on another 50 yards to the tally.

They remained productive throughout the entire game and didn't have any ball security issues either, something they have struggled with for several weeks this season. Can't ask for much more from your running backs room if you're Georgia.

Offensive Line: A+

When a running game is as efficient as Georgia was against Kentucky then a lot of props have to go to the offensive line. The Bulldogs averaged 5.4 yards per carry and while they didn't pass the ball much, it was another perfect game in pass protection from the offensive line. The only negative that could be said about their performance was they lacked to get any push in goal-line situations which played a part in Georgia having to settle for field goals. It was a grind-it-out type of game and that's exactly what the Bulldog's front line did for four quarters.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A

It was a quiet day statistically for the receivers but they also weren't asked to do much other than block for the majority of the game. Dominick Blaylock led the way with 38 yards and 35 of them came off of one reception. It may have been a quiet day for both the wide receivers and tight ends but they did their part in helping out with the run game and that's all that was really required of them to get the job done in Georgia's final conference game of the regular season.

