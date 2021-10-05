Injury Report: Update on Daniels Status, Other Key Contributors

Georgia heads on the road for their first big away test of the season against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon, and the injury report list is filled with impact players.

Georgia has been dealing with injuries for the better part of the year. They've seen impact player after impact player on the injury report evening dating back to the spring with George Pickens tearing his ACL.

Now, five weeks into the season, Georgia heads to Auburn to take on the No. 22 ranked Auburn Tigers and the story that's consuming this program is JT Daniels and his latissimus dorsi muscle, otherwise known as a Lat.

Daniels has been struggling through this injury for the better part of two weeks now and it kept him out of the matchup with Arkansas a week ago. Head coach Kirby Smart gave no indication that Daniels would be playing this Saturday either, saying it was a week-to-week issue and the key for Daniels is rest and recovery.

He did not practice on Monday, though he took "mental reps" as Smart said on Monday, the position is about more than just throwing the football.

Daniels isn't the only impact player on the report either. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has continued to be hampered by a hamstring issue that seems to be lingering on him.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint missed last week's matchup with Arkansas due to an ankle sprain that he suffered against Vanderbilt. Fellow wide receiver Arian Smith hasn't been seen in action since he suffered a shin contusion against UAB, and though Darnell Washington was back on the field and in action Saturday against Arkansas, Smart said he's not quite 100% either.

Defensively, Georgia fans are still waiting on the debut of West Virginia transfer and former All-American, Tykee Smith who suffered a broken bone in his foot and underwent surgery during camp. Smart said he's getting back to full health, but that it's taking longer for Tykee to return than it did Darnell Washington to return from a similar injury due to the position he plays.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

