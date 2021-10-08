Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out Against Auburn
As Georgia heads to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama to take on the Tigers Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs are 15.0 point favorites against the No. 18 team in the country and they are banged up.
Obviously, the headliner with regards to the injury report is quarterback JT Daniels who is expected to make the trip, dress out, but likely not to be available for Saturday's game. Stetson Bennett is set to make his third start of the season for the Bulldogs. Daniels' latest bout with a lat injury has left him on the sideline for the better part of two weeks at this point and his timetable for a return is unknown.
According to sources, he threw sparingly throughout practice this week and could be called upon if absolutely needed but the plan appears to be to start Stetson Bennett and give that lat yet another week to heal and recover as Daniels continues to rehab and get treatment.
The signal-caller is not the only one on the report from the offensive side of the ball either. Georgia is still banged up at the wide receiver position.
Injury Report
- JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
- Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
- Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
- Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
- Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
- George Pickens (Knee) - Out
- Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
- Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
- Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out
