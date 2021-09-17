Final Injury Report: UGA Adds Another Contributor to the IR

The Georgia Football program continues to battle injuries as they head into their week three matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Georgia has battled injuries for most of the 2021 calendar year it seems. Dating back to George Pickens suffering a knee injury during spring practice, and now that the season has begun they continue to fight through contributors going suffering injuries.

As the Bulldogs prepare for their SEC home opener against South Carolina they have two quarterbacks dealing with ailments, a tight end and defensive back still battling back, and wide receivers struggling to get back healthy.

Add onto that list the latest news with Rian Davis, a reserve linebacker who according to sources tore his quad muscle in practice this week and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Despite all of the injuries, Georgia is (2-0), ranked No. 2 in the country, and in the driver seat for a College Football Playoff push.

Here's the Final Week 3 Injury Report:

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - Day-to-Day

QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

What We Know

We hear at Dawgs Daily do not believe Dominick Blaylock will be a participant again on Saturday against South Carolina, though Kearis Jackson may see some reps at wide receiver for this first time this fall.

Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith will likely return to action next week after rehabbing broken bones in their feet. Arian Smith is expected to be a full go and has participated in practice most of the week after suffering a calf contusion against UAB.

Georgia's quarterbacks, despite injury, have been practicing all week and there has yet to be a decision made as to who will get the start and if JT Daniels will play. According to sources, he has made good progress with rehabbing an oblique injury. Though that is a portion of the body that can be very fickle, and the Georgia coaching staff could take extra precaution with it.

You May Also Like:

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI