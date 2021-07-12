JT Daniels Ranked 23rd QB in CFB

With College Football right around the corner, the opinions are flying around including PFF.com's QB rankings.

College football is right around the corner, with fewer than 60 days until Georgia heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated matchup of Top-5 football teams.

As the season approaches, there are plenty of opinions to cipher through, such as ProFootballFocus ranking Georgia QB JT Daniels as the 23rd overall quarterback in college football.

Their reasoning for ranking Daniels so low was mostly due to what they referred to as plays where he "put the ball in harm's way."

"The JT Daniels Heisman hype may need to be tempered just a bit. Yes, he is a former five-star recruit and put together one of the best performances of the 2020 season in his debut as a Georgia Bulldog, but his outputs in the other three outings in addition to his past play are cause for concern"

They continued by saying that if he were to replicate his debut performance against Mississippi State, then perhaps he enters into that Top-Tier discussion.

"Against Mississippi State that night, he earned a 95.0 PFF grade and made six big-time throws. Yet, Daniels earned just a 68.5 passing grade in his other three outings, including four turnover-worthy plays against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl."

Daniels was ranked behind SEC quarterbacks, Bryce Young (Alabama), Connor Bazelak (Missouri), Emory Jones (Florida), Myles Brennan (LSU), and Matt Corral (Ole Miss).

So to recap, PFF thinks a redshirt freshman in Bryce Young with zero career starts is better than JT Daniels. They think a junior with zero career starts in Emory Jones is better than JT Daniels. They think a senior with 18 total games played in Myles Brennan is better than JT Daniels.

There's no real explanation here. Players like Young and Emory Jones were given the benefit of the doubt based on their high school talent, yet Daniels is held liable for freshman statistics and a few "turnover-worthy plays" that didn't result in turnovers.

