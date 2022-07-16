Skip to main content

Kelton Smith Announces his Decision Date

Add Kelton Smith to the already stacked slate of commitments set to be made as July comes to a close.

A busy week is ahead for the Georgia Bulldogs as several prospects will be announcing their college decisions, starting with Troy Bowles, one of the premier linebackers in the 2023 class announcing his decision on Saturday, before defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett on the 19th, and defensive back Joenel Aguero on the 23rd. 

Now you can add Kelton Smith to the mix of recruitments that are going to end with a decision in the coming days. Smith announced his date via Twitter, setting his time and date for Friday, July 22nd at 5:30 PM. 

The Columbus native projects as an interior offensive lineman at the collegiate level, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds. The 247Sports Composite rankings rate Smith as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, making him 12th best interior offensive lineman, 26th best player in Georgia, and 269th nationally. 

Georgia Football Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
