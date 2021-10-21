Kendall Milton Suffers Injury At Practice

Georgia's injury report list has been quite lengthy for the better part of the season and Thursday, that list has appeared to get even longer.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton has been added to the list after straining his MCL ligament in practice Wednesday, according to sources. The timetable set for his return appears to be anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.

Milton reportedly suffered the injury during practice Wednesday.

Milton was one of the talks of the 2020 Georgia Football season as he burst onto the scene midway through his freshman season until he suffered a similar knee strain against Florida. Milton was tackled awkwardly and sprained his knee, knocking him out of the lineup until the bowl game matchup with Cincinnati.

He finished the 2020 season with 193 yards on 35 carries.

His 2021 season was off to a good start in yet again a limited role behind both Zamir White and James Cook. He had 243 yards on 49 carries through six games and even scored his first rushing touchdown.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.