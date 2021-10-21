    • October 21, 2021
    Kendall Milton Suffers Injury At Practice

    Kendall Milton reportedly suffered the injury during practice Wednesday.
    Author:

    Georgia's injury report list has been quite lengthy for the better part of the season and Thursday, that list has appeared to get even longer. 

    Georgia running back Kendall Milton has been added to the list after straining his MCL ligament in practice Wednesday, according to sources. The timetable set for his return appears to be anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks. 

    Milton reportedly suffered the injury during practice Wednesday. 

    Milton was one of the talks of the 2020 Georgia Football season as he burst onto the scene midway through his freshman season until he suffered a similar knee strain against Florida. Milton was tackled awkwardly and sprained his knee, knocking him out of the lineup until the bowl game matchup with Cincinnati. 

    He finished the 2020 season with 193 yards on 35 carries. 

    His 2021 season was off to a good start in yet again a limited role behind both Zamir White and James Cook. He had 243 yards on 49 carries through six games and even scored his first rushing touchdown. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

