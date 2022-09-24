Every week during the Georgia Football season we bring you our halftime notes and observations. As the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take it to the half up against Kent State, we empty the notebook to give you the kick hitters from the first half of action.

Georgia is up on Kent State 26 to 13 at the half.

Brock Bowers continues to make explosive plays, as he takes the second play of the game 75 yards for a score on yet another jet sweep. It is the longest rushing play from scrimmage for Georgia since Zamir White scored from 75 out against Florida in 2020.

Georgia moved the football effortlessly in the first quarter, continuing their highly efficient start to the season. Though they hit quite a stagnant portion of the proceedings shortly there after.

Stetson Bennett threw his first interception of the season in the first half, attempting to connect with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint when a Kent State defender undercut the football.

Kenny McIntosh continues to be a serious weapon out of the backfield. The combination of his ability in space and Georgia's blocking on the perimeter have been a major key to the success of this offense.

Kent State's odd front defense seems to be giving Georgia a bit of a problem on thrid down, having sacked Stetson Bennett to force a field goal late in the first quarter.

Ladd McConkey had a brutal first half. With two drops, a muffed bunt, and a fumble all in the first 18 minutes of the game. Immediately after, Kent State scores on the next play.

Highlights from First Half

