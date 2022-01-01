KIRBY: "I'm Ready to See These Guys Cut Loose"

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart says he's ready to see his Bulldogs cut loose in tonight's Capital One Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart says he's ready to see his Bulldogs cut loose in tonight's Capital One Orange Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

He spoke to ESPN's Holly Rowe in pregame and said the worries are out of the window at this point, it's time to play.

To be honest with you the worries out of the gate at this point, and all that is is bad anxiety other kids don't play. At this point. I want to see them cut loose and play and play with wreckless abandon play within themselves.

As for Stetson Bennett:

A kid who's wanted to be the Georgia quarterback since he was three years old we'll play with him himself tonight. I've seen him do it same do it a long time he's played it's a big moments for us this year throughout our conference plays plays big moments last year and a lot of confidence and that's the worry tape going through your mind right now.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 7:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 7:30.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.