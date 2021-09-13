Kirby Updates Status of Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart updated the statuses of both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith prior to the week of practice.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media on Monday and one of the questions he was asked was about Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington.

Both were on the sideline Saturday for Georgia's home opener and both were out of their walking boots after undergoing surgery to repair a broken foot.

"We're excited about Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington being out of their boots. They'll run some this week. I'm not optimistic they'll play this week."

So, it seems that Georgia will be without both Smith and Washington for the third straight week.

A timetable has not been set for the return of either Tykee Smith or Darnell Washington.

Georgia used Washington mostly as a blocking tight end early last season, which wasn't what he was known for in high school. But he was a fast learner and clearly knew how to use his massive frame in the running game. The playing time he earned as a blocker opened up opportunities for him to catch more passes later in the year.

Tykee Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under new defensive back coach Jahmile Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

