Kirby Smart Highlights What Makes Bo Nix Special

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart commented on Auburn quarterback Bo Nix on Monday. Here's what the Bulldogs' head coach had to say about the Tiger signal caller.

Georgia's defense has been the talk of college football for the better part of the season so far. They have pitched two consecutive shutouts in SEC play for the first time since 1980, and they head to Auburn to take on a Tigers team that is led by an experienced and veteran quarterback in Bo Nix.

Head coach Kirby Smart commented on what makes Nix special Monday during his press conference.

Yeah, his ability to extend plays is elite. I mean, he, the play he read last week, is basically all you need to show for the scouting report, you know, to do what he did against a really good sec defense with a lot of tremendous athletes on it, to avoid escape and keep your eyes downfield. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense to be able to cover people that long. And I've seen him now, you know, seems like forever. He's been there and we've gone against him, I guess twice. And this is the third or fourth-time heck I can't even, remember, third? Yeah. And seems like he has been there forever. But a really good athlete comes from, you know, coaching family background, known as dad for a long time and got a lot of respect for him as a competitor and leader. And I think he's gotten a lot better.

Here's the play he was referring to:

He went on to talk about how he's improved over the years.

"You know, he's doing a much better job keeping his eyes downfield and make a decision."

It's the ability to extend plays that Georgia is most concerned with as they head on the road to play a team in Auburn that's fresh off a massive come from behind road win in Baton Rouge over LSU.

