Kirby Smart Explains How the Portal is Impacting His Program's Routines

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart discussed how the NCAA Transfer Portal has impacted his roster at the University of Georgia.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has impacted rosters all across the college football landscape. Whether it's Mid Major programs losing top-end players or Power 5 programs like Georgia's losing backups on their roster.

Georgia's roster has been impacted in one specific way though according to head coach Kirby Smart.

On Monday during his weekly press conference, he noted that Georgia's skill positions are the groups that have been most drastically impacted by the new one-time transfer rule in college football.

When asked about whether or not Georgia does a lot of good on good in practice and he noted that they do a lot more of it now because of the portal, saying:

"We've noticed that the transfer portal has impacted us the most at the skill positions. We have to do a lot more good on good now in order to give our guys the best look. Used to, we would have guys like Matt Landers and Kearis Jackson on the scout team, we don't have that anymore."

Matt Landers, Tommy Bush, Trey Blount, and Makiya Tongue were all veteran wide receivers that have played significant roles on Georgia's scout teams over the years and all of those players are now gone. As well as at the defensive back position players like Tyrique Stevenson and Major Burns have departed as well. Whereas Netori Johnson is the only name of note that has hit the transfer portal on the offensive line.

