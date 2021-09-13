WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference ahead of South Carolina

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media Monday ahead of their matchup with South Carolina

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media Monday ahead of their matchup with South Carolina

You May Also Like:

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI