September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Following Vanderbilt

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media after the 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media after the 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210920_mlm_fb_presser_0161-L
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Post Game Press Conference

1 minute ago
AB6I0457-L
News

Bowers Continues Campaign for National Award

17 minutes ago
EF4A7DF6-A425-4E85-8F02-74E357928842
News

Jordan Davis: "I Just Want To Play My Heart Out"

32 minutes ago
AB6I0505-L
News

Georgia v. Vanderbilt; The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

44 minutes ago
AB6I0793-L
News

Georgia v. Vanderbilt: Halftime Notes

2 hours ago
210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_0968-L (1)
News

Final Thoughts - Today is About "The Standard"

4 hours ago
AB6I0505-L
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

1 hour ago
210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0948-L
News

Projected Starting Lineups, Key Contributor Doesn't Make the Trip

6 hours ago