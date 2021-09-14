Kirby Smart Updates Status of Arik Gilbert

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart gave an update to the status of wide receiver and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert on Tuesday.

"Arik Gilbert is not back with us yet and we don't know when he'll be back."

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington at tight end. It is a recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of Pickens.

Though Gilbert has been known as a tight-end prospect, sources close to the situation have indicated to Dawgs Daily that Gilbert will be playing wide receiver for the majority of snaps.

Smart originally said of Gilbert that he was dealing with personal issues:

"Arik is dealing with some personal issues. We love him... Our thoughts and prayers are with him now and we hope to get him back soon."

