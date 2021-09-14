September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Georgia Football HC Kirby Smart Updates Status of Arik Gilbert

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart gave an update to the status of wide receiver and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart gave an update to the status of wide receiver and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert on Tuesday. 

"Arik Gilbert is not back with us yet and we don't know when he'll be back." 

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington at tight end. It is a recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of Pickens.

Though Gilbert has been known as a tight-end prospect, sources close to the situation have indicated to Dawgs Daily that Gilbert will be playing wide receiver for the majority of snaps.

Smart originally said of Gilbert that he was dealing with personal issues:

"Arik is dealing with some personal issues. We love him... Our thoughts and prayers are with him now and we hope to get him back soon."

You May Also Like:

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

501_6370-L
News

Smart Updates JT Daniels Injury, Stetson Dealing With Injury As Well

USATSI_15048678
News

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Arik Gilbert

210911_AJW_FB_UAB_1389-L
News

There's a Narrative Change in Athens, at the PERFECT Time

bowers, bennett F35A5732.jpg-L
News

ESPN Overreacts, Says UGA Has a QB Controversy

56473AA4-A574-4A88-BFBA-4B46A3799651
News

WATCH: Take a Tour Around UGA's $80m Indoor Facility

16D8E403-776E-47EE-AB97-8B497FAED8BE
News

Matchup with South Carolina Brings Plenty of Familiarities

74025272-FD5F-4268-A4F8-6C44EA1E5146
News

WATCH: George Pickens and Jermaine Burton Compete

210911_AJW_FB_UAB_2660-L
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference ahead of South Carolina