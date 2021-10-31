Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Kirby Smart Explains What Makes This Team Special

    Head coach Kirby Smart had some glowing remarks for his team after their win over the Florida Gators.
    Author:

    Head coach Kirby Smart has been a great interview all season long, and that was no different after Georgia's win over Florida.

    The Bulldogs were a Kentucky loss away from clinching the SEC East crown, an illustration of just how dominant they have been this season. A large part of their success comes from their dominant defense, and Smart talked postgame about how fun they are to watch.

    "I have fun watching these guys practice. These guys go about their meetings and practice every day so serious, taking notes, getting nuggets. Their coaches do an awesome job, but these guys are special."

    Inside linebacker Nakobe Dean was standing alongside Smart for the interview, and the follow-up question was what makes Dean so unique. Fans know just how talented the all-conference linebacker is, but Smart emphatically underscored it.

    "He does it the right way every day. This guy leads by example, he plays with his heart, and that ball he caught over there? He's got the best hands in America."

    Smart has erased many narratives surrounding his name this season, but this did not come out of nowhere. He has been laying the foundation for a national title push for the past calendar year and is finally seeing his efforts come to fruition. 

    The Bulldogs still have their work cut out for them, as there are four games left on their regular-season schedule. It could be easy to sleep-walk through these games, but it appears Smart will have his team ready for anything college football can throw at them.

