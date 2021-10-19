Kirby Smart Provides Update on Arik Gilbert

Georgia has averaged 38.4 points per game on offense this season through seven games. Under the helm of offensive coordinator Todd Monken and a rotation of quarterbacks, receivers, and offensive linemen, they've been one of the nation's most efficient and explosive offenses.

That's without George Pickens, without JT Daniels for the majority, without their starting right guard, and without Dominick Blaylock.

And of course, it's been without one of the most talked-about offseason additions in the sport of college football... Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert has been away from the team since the start of fall camp back in August, dealing with personal issues.

Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert on Tuesday, saying that:

"He's still continuing his journey, and we are still staying in communication with him. Everyone is pulling for Arik Gilbert."

Smart said of Gilbert back in August, that Gilbert was dealing with some personal issues

"Arik is dealing with some personal issues. We love him... Our thoughts and prayers are with him now and we hope to get him back soon."

In eight games as a true freshman, Gilbert racked up 368 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

