October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kirby Smart Updates the Status of JT Daniels

Smart updated the status of quarterback JT Daniels and the process of what they will do with him this week and how they will approach things.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does, following a convincing 37 to 0 victory over the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Georgia now heads on the road for the second time this season to take on the Auburn Tigers who are fresh off a fourth-quarter road win over the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium. 

Smart updated the status of quarterback JT Daniels and the process of what they will do with him this week and how they will approach things. 

"He won't do much today in terms of throwing, but he's going to be out there taking the mental reps. We are hopeful to get him out there Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and get him to throw." 

Smart told the media Saturday following the game that Daniels will continue to be a week-to-week evaluation and emphasized the sheer size of the Lat muscle. It's a touch-and-go type of injury but he reiterated that this football team has a tremendous amount of confidence in Stetson Bennett. 

Smart went on to say that he's pleased with all of his quarterbacks. He feels confident in Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as well. 

Daniels will continue to rest that Lat and recover throughout the week it seems. 

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0948-L (1)
News

Smart Updates the Status of JT Daniels

10 seconds ago
211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0911-L
News

WATCH: Alabama and Georgia Sent to the Principal in Latest SEC Short

2 hours ago
USATSI_16875883
News

Georgia Could Head into Jordan-Hare Without Daniels

4 hours ago
USATSI_16875549
News

Defensive Progress Report: Dawgs Defense Stifles Hawgs Offense

16 hours ago
USATSI_16876969
News

Offensive Progress Report: Georgia Offensive Line Earns A+

18 hours ago
AB6I6451-L
News

Latest AP Top 25 Released: Where are the Dawgs?

22 hours ago
USATSI_16438801
News

Sam Pittman Praises Georgia Front Seven: “They have the best defensive front 7 that I've seen."

23 hours ago
_AT25956-L
News

UGAs Offensive Line Turning the Corner, Becoming ELITE

Oct 3, 2021