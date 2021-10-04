Smart Updates the Status of JT Daniels

Smart updated the status of quarterback JT Daniels and the process of what they will do with him this week and how they will approach things.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday, as he typically does, following a convincing 37 to 0 victory over the No. 8 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia now heads on the road for the second time this season to take on the Auburn Tigers who are fresh off a fourth-quarter road win over the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium.

"He won't do much today in terms of throwing, but he's going to be out there taking the mental reps. We are hopeful to get him out there Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and get him to throw."

Smart told the media Saturday following the game that Daniels will continue to be a week-to-week evaluation and emphasized the sheer size of the Lat muscle. It's a touch-and-go type of injury but he reiterated that this football team has a tremendous amount of confidence in Stetson Bennett.

Smart went on to say that he's pleased with all of his quarterbacks. He feels confident in Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as well.

Daniels will continue to rest that Lat and recover throughout the week it seems.

