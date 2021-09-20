Kirby Smart Updates Status of Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith

Georgia Football has been without both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith this season. Kirby Smart updated their status during Monday's press conference.

Georgia is (3-0) and ranked No. 2 in the country with wins over an SEC opponent, a mid-major conference champion, and the then No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers. It's been a solid start for Georgia, as good as one could ask, and they've done that without multiple starters and contributors.

Tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are two of those key contributors that haven't played this season. Head coach Kirby Smart updated their status for this week's matchup with Vanderbilt during his Monday press conference.

Smart said that this week, the matchup with the Commodores, has always been the gameplan and the timetable for the return of both Smith and Washington and as of Thursday last week both players have been running with 100% of the load and out of the Super G — a treadmill that allows the level of load-bearing to be altered to rehab the athlete.

Smart says they haven't ruled out both of them returning to action this week, but he will find out more Monday afternoon as the Bulldogs take to practice.

