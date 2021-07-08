NIL Update: Ladd McConkey Signs Deal

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey has joined the NIL ranks with a partnership with World's Finest Chocolate, a chocolate company that's primary focus is to help fundraisers raise dollars for a good cause in the most profitable manner possible.

As for McConkey the football player, as he enters his second year at the University of Georgia, he's gotten considerably bigger. He's buried a bit down the depth chart, especially with the emergence of fellow 2020 signee, Arian Smith making waves late in the season in the slot along with 2019 signee Dominick Blaylock expected to be back in the lineup at some point this season.

Todd Monken is known for his genius in the passing game. Part of the success that Monken has had in the past is due to the ability to create matchup problems for opponents by utilizing presnap motions and shifts. As a slot receiver, McConkey will be quicker than a lot of linebackers and faster than quite a few safeties. The suddenness that McConkey has in his ability to start, stop, and start again, along with his ability to cut and remain full speed out of breaks will make him very hard to defend on option routes, intermediate crossers, and also double moves.

He may not get a ton of run in 2021, but there certainly could be a role for McConkey on special teams. He's an experienced punt returner dating back to his high school days and he proved during the G-Day scrimmage that he can be trusted with the role if need be.

