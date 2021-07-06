Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

Georgia’s top lineman in 2021 opted to return for his senior season following a junior year where many considered him a breakout player for the Dawgs as he was stellar at left tackle, despite it being his natural position.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was a former five-star guard out of Pace Academy and one of the country's most highly touted linemen in the 2018 class. Salyer sat behind some outstanding linemen in his first two seasons between the hedges, seeing the likes of Solomon Kindley, Ben Cleveland, and Cade Mays all battle it out for time at guard. At tackle, Georgia was even more locked as two first-round tackles in Andrew Thomas, and Isaiah Wilson locked down the edge.

Salyer's opportunity would come before the 2019 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, where both Thomas and Wilson opted out to pursue the NFL Draft. Salyer would shift outside to play right tackle as now Tennessee tackle Cade Mays played off the left. Salyer's Sugar Bowl performance gave Georgia the confidence they needed to move him to the left side of the line following Cade Mays' bombshell transfer to Tennessee following the 2019 season.

After spending an offseason getting his weight down, Salyer would prove to one of the top linemen in College Football at left tackle. Pro Football Focus ranked Salyer at 45 on their list.

Salyer had “breakout” written all over him in 2020 after shining on limited reps all across the offensive line in previous seasons. The 2018 four-star — who ranked 10th nationally, according to 247Sports — excelled in his first full season in a starting role, posting an 81.2 PFF grade. Salyer earned grades above 77.0 as both a pass blocker and a run blocker, something only 10 Power Five tackles accomplished this past season.