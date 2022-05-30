Could Georgia Land No. 1 JUCO WR?

Georgia is in the running for the nation's No. 1 Junior College wide receiver. So, who is Malik Benson, and why are the nation's premier programs in hopes of landing him?

The University of Georgia has recruited at a top3 level for half a decade at this point under head coach Kirby Smart. And they have done as much through relatively conventional methods.

The national championship delivered in 2021 was not through copious transfers whether it be from junior colleges or other Power 5 schools. No, it as a roster comprised of mostly Georgia-developed talent.

However, throughout Smart's tenure, he's proven a willingness to seek the talents of a transfer player if they will impact his roster. He's done the Power5 transfer route with players like Eli Wolf and Lawrence Cager in 2019, Tre McKitty, and JT Daniels in 2020. He's even gone the junior college route with players like Devonte Wyatt and DJ Daniel.

Now, the class of 2023, Georgia could be in the running for the No. 1 junior college wide receiver in the country. Malik Benson is currently playing at Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kansas.

A native of Lansing, Benson wasn't recruited at all in high school. Well, 1,229 yards and 11 TDs later, Benson has set official visits this summer to Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and LSU. From zero offers up to December of 2021, to visiting the nation's premier football programs. It's been quite a rush of interest for Benson.

It's easy to see why:

He's got game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands after the catch and has shown as much through a tough community college slate in Kansas. This type of ability after the catch is what has programs fawning over Benson.

Benson will be on campus for his official visit in Athens on June 17th, as we reported earlier here on Dawgs Daily.

