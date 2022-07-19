Jamaal Jarrett, the massive four-star defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina, has made his college decision. Out of Grimsley High School in the Tarheel State has chosen the University of Georgia over North Carolina and Auburn.

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355-pounds already at the young age of seventeen. Not many in this recruiting class are better suited physically to fill the role of Georgia's Jordan Davis. This is why Jarrett has drawn so much attention from Georgia's fanbase since breaking onto the scene as a junior.

The #25 defensive linemen in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, has him as a four-star prospect, rated as the fifth best player in North Carolina this cycle.

With the endless comparisons to one of the recent Georgia defensive linemen, Jordan Davis, it should come as no surprise that when Jarrett came to town for his official visit back in June, the Bulldogs rolled out the red carpet having Jordan Davis, a current Philadelphia Eagle, freshman linebacker Jalon Walker, and freshmen defensive lineman Christen Miller host the massive defensive tackle prospect. Both Davis and Walker are fellow North Carolina natives, a state where Georgia has historically found talent over the years.

The addition of Jarrett to the Bulldogs' class makes him the 12th commitment of the class and the first pledge to join Georgia's class since the Bulldogs missed out on talented running back and "legacy" recruit Justice Haynes, who chose the Crimson Tide over his father Verron Haynes' alma mater.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

