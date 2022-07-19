Skip to main content

Jamaal Jarrett Makes his College Decision

Where will the talented 2023 defensive tackle be playing college football next fall?

Jamaal Jarrett, the massive four-star defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina, has made his college decision. Out of Grimsley High School in the Tarheel State has chosen the University of Georgia over North Carolina and Auburn. 

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355-pounds already at the young age of seventeen. Not many in this recruiting class are better suited physically to fill the role of Georgia's Jordan Davis. This is why Jarrett has drawn so much attention from Georgia's fanbase since breaking onto the scene as a junior.

The #25 defensive linemen in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, has him as a four-star prospect, rated as the fifth best player in North Carolina this cycle. 

With the endless comparisons to one of the recent Georgia defensive linemen, Jordan Davis, it should come as no surprise that when Jarrett came to town for his official visit back in June, the Bulldogs rolled out the red carpet having Jordan Davis, a current Philadelphia Eagle, freshman linebacker Jalon Walker, and freshmen defensive lineman Christen Miller host the massive defensive tackle prospect. Both Davis and Walker are fellow North Carolina natives, a state where Georgia has historically found talent over the years. 

The addition of Jarrett to the Bulldogs' class makes him the 12th commitment of the class and the first pledge to join Georgia's class since the Bulldogs missed out on talented running back and "legacy" recruit Justice Haynes, who chose the Crimson Tide over his father Verron Haynes' alma mater. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_17908251
News

Kirby Smart Reveals He Contemplated Retirement Before National Title Season

By Brooks Austin6 hours ago
USATSI_18716671
News

Nick Saban says Kirby and UGA's Success vs Bama was "Expected"

By Brooks Austin9 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1416-X4
News

Three Questions For Kirby Smart on Wednesday

By Evan Crowell11 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_4901-X2
News

The Stetson Bennett Slander Begins Early on SEC Media Week

By Brooks AustinJul 18, 2022
SEC Commissioner - Greg Sankey
News

Greg Sankey Clarifies SEC's Thoughts On NIL

By Evan CrowellJul 18, 2022
7AD85781-0D78-402B-BCDE-2596942787DA
News

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

By Evan CrowellJul 18, 2022
2021 FBMD_Smart-11-X4
News

2022 SEC Media Day Schedule: When Does Georgia Take the Stage in Atlanta?

By Harrison RenoJul 18, 2022
834D38C2-AB39-4BD5-A5F9-071A2793C597
News

BREAKING: Justice Haynes Makes his College Decision

By Harrison RenoJul 17, 2022