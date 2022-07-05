Skip to main content

Malik Benson Makes College Decision

Georgia wide receiver target and No. 1 JUCO receiver in the country, Malik Benson has made his transfer decision.

The nation's top junior college prospect, wide receiver Malik Benson has made his college decision. With a top-5 of Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU, Benson has chosen to play his final college seasons in Tuscaloosa, committing to Alabama via social media on Tuesday. 

Here's what SI All-American Analyst Brooks Austin had to say about Benson's game: 

"He's got game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands after the catch and has shown as much through a tough community college slate in Kansas. For everything that made Jameson Williams a commodity in modern offenses, Benson has the same traits. He has the ability to take the top off the defense at any moment. His frame will likely place concerns on his durability from a long-term stadnpoint, but that shouldn't be an issue considering the history of "underweight" receivers. This type of ability after the catch is what has programs fawning over Benson."

According to Benson, he won't be enrolled until the spring of 2023, making him eligible to play in the fall of 2023. He will compete for another season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before ultimately transferring. He will have three remaining seasons of college football upon his arrival. 

 Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
