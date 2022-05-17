Marcus Washington Jr. Goes Into Detail on Why He Chose to Reclass

Georgia commit Marcus Washington Jr. was in the class of 2023 for Georgia, now he will be enrolling this summer as a member of the 2022 class. He details why here.

On Monday night, news broke that former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. would now be a 2022 enrollee at the University of Georgia via a reclassification.

Washington Jr. becomes the fourth cornerback commit in an extremely talented group of round prospects. So, what went into the decision to graduate a full year early from high school and enroll at UGA this summer?

I saw it as an opportunity to elevate my level of development as an athlete because I will have an opportunity to get an early start of being coached by the best coaches in college football and being groomed by the premier college football program that coach Smart has built in Athens. UGA was already a top program and Kirby just elevated it to that next level and I’m excited to have an opportunity to be apart of that!

Obviously accumulating the credits to graduate high school an entire year early has to come with some type of planning, Washignton Jr. will finish up the remainder of his credit this spring and enroll with the rest of the 2022 class on May 31st.

Washington now joins a 2022 recruiting class that features fellow cornerbacks Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette, and Julian Humphrey,

Whether it was under Charlton Warren, Jahmile Addae, or now Fran Brown, Georgia is remaining consistent at the cornerback position regarding the physical profile of their personnel. They want cornerbacks who are tall, long, and especially fast.

Washington joins an already loaded 2022 class:

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE

Branson Robinson, RB

Jaheim Singletary, CB

Julain Humphrey, CB

Christen Miller, DT

Darris Smith, EDGE

Dillon Bell, WR

EJ Lightsey, LB

Andrew Paul, RB

Drew Bobo, OL

Cole Speer, WR

