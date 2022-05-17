BREAKING: UGA Commit Marcus Washington Reclassifies

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class just got a bit bigger on Monday night as four-star cornerback and former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified to the 2022 signing class.

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class just got bigger Monday night as four-star cornerback and former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. announced reclassification to the 2022 class.

As a Junior this past season at Grovetown, Washington received snaps at cornerback, safety, and receiver, showing his all-around talent and athleticism.

Washington caught the eyes of Georgia fans in April at the MVP camp, where he clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash time. Washington was one of the headliners of the class of 2023, but now, according to his Twitter feed, he will be reclassifying to the class of 2022 at Georgia, enrolling in the summer.

Washington is a legacy, with his father, Marcus Washington, having played at the University of Georgia under coach Mark Richt.

Washington now joins a 2022 recruiting class that features fellow cornerbacks Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette, and Julian Humphrey,

Whether it was under Charlton Warren, Jahmile Addae, or now Fran Brown, Georgia is remaining consistent at the cornerback position regarding the physical profile of their personnel. They want cornerbacks who are tall, long, and especially fast.

Washington joins an already loaded 2022 class:

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE

Branson Robinson, RB

Jaheim Singletary, CB

Julain Humphrey, CB

Christen Miller, DT

Darris Smith, EDGE

Dillon Bell, WR

EJ Lightsey, LB

Andrew Paul, RB

Drew Bobo, OL

Cole Speer, WR

