Skip to main content

BREAKING: UGA Commit Marcus Washington Reclassifies

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class just got a bit bigger on Monday night as four-star cornerback and former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified to the 2022 signing class.

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class just got bigger Monday night as four-star cornerback and former 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. announced reclassification to the 2022 class. 

As a Junior this past season at Grovetown, Washington received snaps at cornerback, safety, and receiver, showing his all-around talent and athleticism.

Washington caught the eyes of Georgia fans in April at the MVP camp, where he clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash time. Washington was one of the headliners of the class of 2023, but now, according to his Twitter feed, he will be reclassifying to the class of 2022 at Georgia, enrolling in the summer. 

Washington is a legacy, with his father, Marcus Washington, having played at the University of Georgia under coach Mark Richt. 

Washington now joins a 2022 recruiting class that features fellow cornerbacks Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette, and Julian Humphrey, 

Whether it was under Charlton Warren, Jahmile Addae, or now Fran Brown, Georgia is remaining consistent at the cornerback position regarding the physical profile of their personnel. They want cornerbacks who are tall, long, and especially fast. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Washington joins an already loaded 2022 class: 

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT
  • Marvin Jones Jr., EDGE
  • Branson Robinson, RB
  • Jaheim Singletary, CB
  • Julain Humphrey, CB
  • Christen Miller, DT 
  • Darris Smith, EDGE 
  • Dillon Bell, WR 
  • EJ Lightsey, LB
  • Andrew Paul, RB 
  • Drew Bobo, OL 
  • Cole Speer, WR

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220111_mlm_fb_natty_32109-X4
News

ESPN Points to a Bright Future for Georgia's Defense

By Harrison Reno5 hours ago
211204_AJW_FB_SEC_CHAMP_0174-X2
News

Why Georgia's Offense Will be Even More Productive Next Season

By Jonathan Williams11 hours ago
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2337-X3
News

Jordan Davis Signs New Marketing Deal with the PERFECT Name

By Brooks Austin13 hours ago
USATSI_13862470
News

Former Georgia Wide Receiver is Transferring to Arkansas

By Harrison RenoMay 15, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X3
News

Why Adonai Mitchell Has Star Potential

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 15, 2022
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75321-2-X3
News

How Will Georgia Keep All of Their Tight Ends Happy?

By Brooks AustinMay 15, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_32988-X4
News

Smart: "We Weren't Built on One-Hit Wonders"

By Harrison RenoMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17478267
News

Potential New Home for Fromm? Former Dawg Back in Minicamp Tryouts

By Brooks AustinMay 14, 2022