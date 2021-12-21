UPDATE: Georgia vs Michigan Betting Line Moving

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in the Orange Bowl on December 31st in the first round of the playoffs and the matchups point spread is moving.

The University of Georgia and the University of Michigan are two perennial names in the college football world and they are set to face off against one another in the first round of the college football playoff this year.

It's the third official meeting between the two historic programs, with the last time these two faced off coming back in 1965.

The betting line has been open at 7.0 in favor of the Bulldogs when they initially opened following the setting of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Now, as December 31st approaches, there appears to be some movement in the betting line. Georgia is now an 8.0 point favorite on SISportsBook and an 8.5 point favorite on DraftKings. The number is escalating, though not all that dramatically.

The total for the game is set at 44.5 which has risen slightly since the opening of the line back on December 5th.

The two teams stylistically are a relatively similar matchup. Both teams are predominantly run-oriented with defenses that are predicated on dominating the line of scrimmage. It should make for an interesting matchup in the Orange Bowl with the winner heading to a national championship to take on the winner of Alabama and Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

