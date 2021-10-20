NFL Expert Says Jordan Davis "Play like Thanos", Projects Davis to the Atlanta Falcons

An NFL draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema recently released a mock draft where he had Jordan Davis going No. 12 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis gave up quite the opportunity earlier this calendar year when he elected to forgo the NFL draft, and a potential Top-60 selection, to return to college for his senior season.

Davis, like many other returning seniors, recited the motto, "Unfinished Business" quite a bit this off-season. Though for Davis, through his play on the football field in 2021, the business portion of the deal seems to be the drastic increase in his NFL Draft stock heading into the closing stretches of the season.

Davis has played his way into not only early first-round conversations, but Heisman conversations believe it or not. He's off to an exceptional year, and the NFL and it's draft analysts are starting to take notice.

PFF.com's top draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema recently released a mock draft where he had Jordan Davis going No. 12 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

Saying this of the Georgia star:

Find me 15 better college football players than Jordan Davis. You can’t.

People will push back on him being a top-10 or even a top-20 pick because he’s a defensive tackle/nose tackle who doesn’t play that flashy 3-tech pass-rushing style that gets you drafted high at that position.

But here’s the thing: this guy plays like Thanos vs. Thor, Captain America and Ironman in Avengers: Endgame. Throw your best at him, throw multiple people at him — it doesn’t matter. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, and he deserves to be one of the top players chosen in this class.

Sikkema just described exactly what Jordan Davis is doing this season for Georgia. He doesn't play on 3rd & longs at Georgia, they send the rush package on. So, guess what?

Jordan Davis doesn't play a whole lot because teams are in 3rd & Long often against Georgia. Do you know why? You guessed it, Jordan Davis shuts the door on first and second done.

