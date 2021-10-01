GAMEPLAN: How Georgia Should Attack this Arkansas Defense

SI's Brooks Austin takes you on a deep dive into the gameplan to score on this Arkansas defense.

Arkansas is (4-0) on the season for a lot of reasons. They run the ball effectively on offense. They don't turn the ball over. They have bought into the culture that their head coach Sam Pittman has created. The list goes on and on.

Though one of the primary reasons for success for the Razorbacks this season has been this defense. They've allowed one passing touchdown all season, they get pressure on the quarterback with just three rushers oftentimes, and they don't allow explosive plays.

So, if Georgia's offense is going to put up points against this stout Arkansas defense, how will they do it?

Patience

This Arkansas defense will allow you to score, but you've got to earn it. They gamble on your ability to drive the length of the field on extended drives. They drop 8 into pass coverage most downs, banking on one of two things: a sack by their front three, a turnover into zone coverage from your quarterback, or a penalty such a holding call. All three are drive killers.

However, if you take what the defense gives you, if you are disciplined and patient enough to be methodical in your approach, you can drive the ball on this football team.

Pre-Snap Motion

One of the hardest things to do against an odd front defense like Arkansas runs is predicting the fourth or fifth rusher, especially on passing downs. They will walk their linebackers up to the line of scrimmage to create confusion as to who is coming and who may be dropping. This is all designed to give their talented nose tackle a one-on-one opportunity with the center, a matchup that favors the defensive lineman.

So, here's what I suggest:

Drawing that second linebacker out of the box with pre-snap motion will help you determine where your slide protection needs to go, thus allowing your guards to help out the center. Seems simple enough, right?

Creative Run Schemes

Odd front defensive throw off a lot of traditional run game schemes. They make the angles of combination blocks difficult and they put stress on the run game. There is a play essentially over every offensive lineman.

Georgia will need to use the tight end to impact this defensive front with something known as insert zone. Where you use the tight end as a pseudo full back on the front side linebacker.

Let me show you instead of telling you.

Hit Your Shots

This isn't a game where Georgia will have a dozen opportunities for explosive plays down the field. That's just not going to be the case. However, there will be four or five plays in Saturday's game where Georgia gets an opportunity for an explosive play in the passing game against man-to-man coverage... They have to hit those shots. Plain and simple.

