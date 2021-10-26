Georgia's Potential Path to a Title Historically Unique

Georgia's National Championship aspirations are not dependent upon quarterback play. They're not.

They are however dependent upon a defense that is allowing a college football best 6.6 points per game. In the last 45 years of Georgia football, they've never held teams to fewer than 10.2 points per game (1981). They are considerably better than any unit in college football and they are the primary reason for the No. 1 ranking.

It gets better than even that. Every football program in Power 5 football has allowed at least 100 points, except Georgia, who's allowed just 46 points this season.

Additionally, this offense at points this season has been without George Pickens, Arik Gilbert, Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Darnell Washington, Jermaine Burton, Tate Ratledge, Warren Ericson, Jamaree Salyer, Kenny McIntosh, and Kendall Milton... and they are averaging 38.6 points per game on offense. All while playing through multiple quarterbacks. You start Todd Monken.

As in, you start every conversation about this Georgia offense with Todd Monken.

Georgia has increased their offensive production from a year ago by a full 6.0 points and is on the verge of the back half of their schedule, making 40.0 points per game a realistic aspiration no matter who's playing quarterback.

Since 2014, the first year of the College Football Playoff, here are the points per game scored by each national champion compared to their points per game allowed.

2020 Alabama: 48.5 PPG Scored vs. 19.4 PPG Allowed

2019 LSU: 48.4 PPG Scored vs. 21.9 PPG Allowed

2018 Clemson: 44.3 PPG Scored vs. 13.1 PPG Allowed

2017 Alabama: 37.1 PPG Scored vs. 11.9 PPG Allowed

2016 Clemson: 39.2 PPG Scored vs. 18.0 PPG Allowed

2015 Alabama: 35.1 PPG Scored vs. 15.1 PPG Allowed

2014 Ohio State: 44.8 PPG Scored vs. 22.0 PPG Allowed

Now, all of those teams average a margin of victory of 25.14 points per contest. As of right now, through seven games — four of which have come against ranked opponents — Georgia is averaging a margin of victory of 32.0 PPG, which is higher than any singular champion of year's past.

Bottom line, their defense is downright historic, so their offense can afford to be above average. It doesn't need to be 2020 Alabama offensively or 2019 LSU. All they need to do is continue being 2021 Georgia.

