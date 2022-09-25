Photo Gallery: Images From Georgia's Win Over Kent State

It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and will walk away with a 39-22 victory.

That No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches poll may not stay the same for much longer as the 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes saw a performance from the Bulldogs that featured a lot of self-inflicted wounds. Three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams, were uncharacteristic, a term that could also be used to speak about the performance of Georgia's defense as they gave up 22 points.

We have a photo gallery from Saturday's events, enjoy.

41 Gallery 41 Images

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN