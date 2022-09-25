Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Images From Georgia's Win Over Kent State

The Georgia Bulldogs strained through a 17-point win over the Kent State Golden Flashes. We were in attendance and have a photo gallery from the day's events.

It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and will walk away with a 39-22 victory.

That No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches poll may not stay the same for much longer as the 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes saw a performance from the Bulldogs that featured a lot of self-inflicted wounds. Three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams, were uncharacteristic, a term that could also be used to speak about the performance of Georgia's defense as they gave up 22 points. 

We have a photo gallery from Saturday's events, enjoy. 

384B339B-EB58-434F-9037-47F66D163CC0
A8B0BB38-25B3-44D5-A959-A92EEC2D8104
53FEBBAD-5645-4F54-9B16-3B70CFF5F990
41
Gallery
41 Images

