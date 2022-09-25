Skip to main content

Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State

Where do the Bulldogs rank in the AP?

Georgia's form of complete dominance through the first three games came to an end on Saturday. It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and walked away with a 39-22 victory.

The top-ranked Bulldogs saw plenty of self-inflicted wounds that allowed the Golden Flashes to stay in the game. Three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams, were uncharacteristic, a term that could also be used to speak about the performance of Georgia's defense as they gave up 22 points.

Meanwhile, as Georgia struggled and played in their first four-quarter game of the season, Alabama bounced back following their week two struggles against Texas with a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. Finally, Ohio State dominated Wisconsin 52-21, leaving little doubt about where the Buckeyes will rank in this week's AP Poll.

Yet the voters decided to keep Georgia at number one. As a result, the Bulldogs will have to put their disappointing performance versus Kent State behind them as they prepare for their second conference game of the season against Missouri. 

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State 
  4. Michigan 
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky 
  8. Tennessee 
  9. Oklahoma State 
  10. NC State 
  11. Penn State 
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss 
  15. Washington 
  16. Baylor 
  17. Texas A&M 
  18. Oklahoma 
  19. BYU 
  20. Arkansas 
  21. Minnesota 
  22. Wake Forest 
  23. FSU 
  24. Pittsburgh 
  25. Kansas State 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

IMG_5979
News

WATCH: "They are a Good Football Team," Bennett Speaks About the Kent State Win

By SI Staff
USATSI_19107198
Football

REACTION: What Just Happened? Georgia Struggles in Win Over Kent State

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19106475
News

Unusual Turnover-Prone Georgia Was Ugly Versus Kent State

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19105974
News

Kenny McIntosh Suffers Injury vs Kent State

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19106236
News

HALFTIME: Georgia Struggles Through First Half vs Kent State

By Brooks Austin
032EFF0D-557A-4DBA-9778-189D87681418
News

LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State

By Harrison Reno
97F201B0-2FBE-4D9E-A3AB-DE25E420E229
Recruiting

Sam M'Pemba Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia

By Brooks Austin
UGAFB_PMc091022246-X4
Football

Staff Predictions: Georgia to Cover the Spread Against Kent State

By SI Staff