Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State

Georgia's form of complete dominance through the first three games came to an end on Saturday. It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and walked away with a 39-22 victory.

The top-ranked Bulldogs saw plenty of self-inflicted wounds that allowed the Golden Flashes to stay in the game. Three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams, were uncharacteristic, a term that could also be used to speak about the performance of Georgia's defense as they gave up 22 points.

Meanwhile, as Georgia struggled and played in their first four-quarter game of the season, Alabama bounced back following their week two struggles against Texas with a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. Finally, Ohio State dominated Wisconsin 52-21, leaving little doubt about where the Buckeyes will rank in this week's AP Poll.

Yet the voters decided to keep Georgia at number one. As a result, the Bulldogs will have to put their disappointing performance versus Kent State behind them as they prepare for their second conference game of the season against Missouri.

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC

Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest FSU Pittsburgh Kansas State

