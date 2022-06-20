The 2022 college football season is upon us, and with it comes expectations from the NFL. Nine Georgia players have been named on the preseason 2023 NFL Draft big board.

Georgia broke a modern NFL Draft record with 15 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, assuming you haven't been living under a rock, you're likely well aware of that statistic.

Head coach Kirby Smart's relentless efforts on the recruiting trails paid dividends as Georgia's roster has sent 30 players to the NFL Draft in the last three years alone, and in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, things might not be so different.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his 2023 preseason Big Board for the upcoming college football season, and nine Georgia Bulldogs representing their respective position groups indicate the NFL's run on Georgia players is far from over.

Jalen Carter, DT - No. 4 Overall (No. 1 DT)

Kelee Ringo, CB - No. 21 Overall (No. 3 CB)

Arik Gilbert, TE - No. 1 H-Back

Darnell Washington, TE - No. 9 TE

Broderick Jones, OT - No. 4 OT

Sedrick Van Pran, C - No. 3 C

Nolan Smith, OLB - NO. 5 OLB

Tykee Smith, S - No. 10 S

Jack Podlesny, K - No. 9 K

Arik Gilbert still coveted by the NFL

Gilbert hasn't played a college football game since October of 2020, after opting out of the backend of the football season in 2020, and then taking the 2021 season off from football to focus on personal matters. And it didn't take but a few catches in the spring game to put the NFL on notice.

Simply put, Gilbert is one of the most talented offensive weapons the scouting world had seen as a high school recruit. The kind of athletic pedigree that puts NFL scouts on notice long before you explode onto the serene in college. This spring, he merely showed signs of an eventual return to form this fall.

Ringo and Jones Two & Dones

Kelee Ringo and Broderick Jones are two of the highest-rated recruits at their position in recent memory. Both five stars, both labeled NFL Locks from the start, and both are likely to be two and done at Georgia. Of course, both will have stayed the required three years in college, but thanks to a shoulder surgery his freshman season, Kelee Ringo's first year playing was 2021. And due to Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon being NFL-caliber offensive tackles, Broderick Jones took a redshirt his freshman season.

It's more of a reminder, enjoy the talented ones while they are there because they likely won't be there long.

Tykee Smith at Safety

This is something we've reported here, Smith took mental reps at safety this spring as opposed to the STAR position. Smith was an All-American at West Virginia in 2020 playing mostly the Nickely position (which is what Georgia calls the STAR). Though after a foot injury to start the 2021 season, and a torn ACL to end it, Smith's yet to really have an opportunity to impact this roster.

In 2022, he will be a versatile defender in a crowded safety and STAR room.

