Georgia Players of the Game in Big Win over Florida

Georgia got some revenge in Jacksonville this season after having lost to the Florida Gators a year ago. We bring you the players of the game.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs got themselves a bit of revenge in Jacksonville, Florida over the Florida Gators.

There were plenty of special performances from Georgia, particularly on the defensive end of the football. We bring you the players of the game from Georgia's 34 to 7 win over Florida.

Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith set off a turnover and scoring parade late in the second quarter when he had a stripped fumble recovery and interception in back-to-back defensive snaps. Smith's two plays led to 14 points for the Georgia Bulldogs and completely swung the momentum of the football game.

Nakobe Dean

Dean jumped in on the turnover party late in the second quarter polishing off a 21 point-scoring streak to end the half with an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Dean added yet another highlight play later in the second half, diving to break up a pass on third down.

Zamir White

White ran the football all day and put the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard scamper to put Georgia up 34 to 7 with 1:57 left in the game. It was Zamir White's longest play from scrimmage this season, giving him 105 yards on the day. It's also Zamir's first 100-yard performance of the season.

