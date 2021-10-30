Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Players of the Game in Big Win over Florida

    Georgia got some revenge in Jacksonville this season after having lost to the Florida Gators a year ago. We bring you the players of the game.
    Author:

    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs got themselves a bit of revenge in Jacksonville, Florida over the Florida Gators. 

    There were plenty of special performances from Georgia, particularly on the defensive end of the football. We bring you the players of the game from Georgia's 34 to 7 win over Florida. 

    Nolan Smith

    Nolan Smith set off a turnover and scoring parade late in the second quarter when he had a stripped fumble recovery and interception in back-to-back defensive snaps. Smith's two plays led to 14 points for the Georgia Bulldogs and completely swung the momentum of the football game. 

    Nakobe Dean 

    Dean jumped in on the turnover party late in the second quarter polishing off a 21 point-scoring streak to end the half with an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Dean added yet another highlight play later in the second half, diving to break up a pass on third down. 

    Zamir White

    White ran the football all day and put the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard scamper to put Georgia up 34 to 7 with 1:57 left in the game. It was Zamir White's longest play from scrimmage this season, giving him 105 yards on the day. It's also Zamir's first 100-yard performance of the season. 

    You May Also Like:

    Read More

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17060070
    News

    Georgia Players of the Game in Big Win over Florida

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_17059420
    News

    Halftime Notes: Dawgs Finish Half in Insane Fashion

    1 hour ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1382-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Unfinished Business Set to Be Handled

    4 hours ago
    11-7-20_UGAUF_ 4133-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Florida

    31 seconds ago
    USATSI_13610421
    News

    College Gameday Makes Selections on Georgia vs Florida

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16967990
    News

    REPORT: Florida to Start Anthony Richardson, What You Need to Know

    7 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_2442-L
    News

    Insane Stats Prove Jordan Davis's Heisman Candidacy Valid

    8 hours ago
    211016_mlm_fb_kentucky_0118-L
    News

    ESPN Analyst Sheds Light on Stetson Bennett Decision

    9 hours ago