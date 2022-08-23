Skip to main content

Georgia Football Players Have Created Their Own NIL Collective

According to a statement that's being released by players all over social media, fans can now interact with Georgia players in a unique way.

Name, Image, and Likeness has brought several changes to the world of college football, including a player-oriented, team-wide NIL organization like the one started today in Athens by the University of Georgia football players. 

"Our team has come together to launch the Athen NIL Club. If you're a fan looking to support our whole team, this is how you can do it. 

The Athens NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to financially support and interact with out team. 

Fans can join the ANC right now by making any monthly commitment to the club. 

Commit what you can every fan is welcome and every dollar counts. 

Proceeds from our NIL Club will equally support the 75+ members of our team that are participating in the club. 

Benefits of becoming a member include the following: 

  • Financially support our team and ensure we are a leader in the era of NIL. 
  • Meet-and-greets and Q&As with players. 
  • Film breakdowns and other player-created content 
  • A community message board and chat to connect with the squad

If you're considering supporting our club, check us out at AthenNILClub.com"

The Athens NIL Club provided Dawgs Daily with the following quote, excited to open a new experience to a great fanbase: 

We're just really excited to connect with our fans in a way we've never been able to before. We have the best fans in the country so this is a really awesome opportunity for us.

