Georgia Players to Watch vs Florida

Georgia is out for revenge following a 44 to 28 loss to Florida in 2020. So, who are the players to be looking out for from Georgia against Florida?

Georgia has one of, if not the, most talented rosters in all of college football. So, when heading into a matchup as the No. 1 team in the country where you're favored by 14.5 points over a rival like Florida, there are several players that you could expect to have a big game.

Especially when you realize the revenge tour that Georgia is on in 2021. They have two regular-season losses to avenge from a year ago; one against the Florida Gators, and one against the Alabama Crimson Tide. So, who will be the keys to the revenge?

Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels

It's Wednesday, and no one, including Kirby Smart (if you take him at his word), knows who Georgia's starting quarterback is. Though whether it's Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels, or both, they are going to have to play well in order for Georgia to come out of this football game clean.

Bennett has the "hot hand" but Daniels was the clear-cut starter coming into the season. Both players have received reps during the week, time will only tell who gets the reps with the first-team unit on Saturday.

Nakobe Dean

"He's fine." That was Kirby Smart's response on Monday when asked about Nakobe Dean's health. Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily that Dean suffered a knee injury in practice during the bye week, though the severity of the injury was not something that brought about worry. He should be "fine." Though it is still something that we will be paying attention to closely. A direct sign of there being something there will be the rotation of the linebackers early in the football game.

Chris Smith

Smith is another player that's on this list due to his availability concerns. According to Kirby Smart, Smith could have played two weeks ago against Kentucky, but based on the personnel that Kentucky was playing, they felt they didn't need to play Smith. Kentucky was a heavy 12 personnel football team — meaning they play two tight ends. Georgia typically plays one less defensive back when facing two tight ends.

However, Florida is an 11 personnel football team. Georgia will need to play five defensive backs for most of the game. So, they will certainly need Chris Smith.

