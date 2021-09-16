Players to Watch vs South Carolina

Here are the three players to watch when Georgia takes on South Carolina inside Sanford Stadium.

Georgia is fresh off two statement victories, one over Clemson and the other over UAB. While the 56-7 win over UAB won't add much to the resume of a playoff hopeful program, it was the fashion that made the win a statement for Georgia.

This Saturday marks the opening of conference play for the Bulldogs as they take on South Carolina. The last time South Carolina came to Athens, they walked out with a victory.

So who are the players to watch this Saturday?

JT Daniels

The status of JT Daniels is once again unclear for Georgia’s game Saturday. The redshirt sophomore out of Irvine, California, is still rehabbing from an oblique injury that he suffered during Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson in week one.

Daniels would be held out of action against UAB, as Kirby Smart decided to start senior Stetson Bennett over redshirt freshman Carson Beck. Smart’s decision of picking experience over youth worked out in Georgia’s favor beating the Blazers 56-7 off the back of five touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett.

If Georgia allows Daniels to play in week three, Daniels will immediately grab the attention of the fans and media as they try to see what effect the oblique injury has had on the starting quarterback.

Channing Tindall

Through just two weeks of the new season, Channing Tindall is beginning to catch the eye of not only fans but the national media as well. The senior from Columbia, South Carolina, spent most of his first three years as a reserve linebacker for Georgia.

Tindall was one of many formerly highly rated prospects buried in the depth chart behind other talented players. However, Tindall’s speed and athleticism allowed him to see snaps as a pass rusher, becoming one of Georgia’s top blitzing linebackers. The senior is developing into more than just a blitzing backer for Georgia this season.

With Monty Rice departing for the NFL last offseason, it sparked a battle for the starting spot next to Nakobe Dean, the widely assumed replacement was fellow senior Quay Walker. Walker saw significant snaps last season next to Dean and showed high upside as a consistent open-field tackler.

Giving up the edge in experience to Quay Walker, Tindall seems to have closed that gap between the two and is gaining more snaps as the running mate alongside Nakobe Dean. Tindall’s sideline to sideline speed makes him an effective run stopper and helps him out in pass coverage.

Brock Bowers

The freshman tight end has been instrumental in the success of Georgia's passing game over the last two weeks. Bowers is off to a great start in his young career in Athens, leading the Bulldogs in receiving with 150 yards and two touchdowns on just nine receptions.

Whoever is the starting quarterback on Saturday, Bowers will be a primary option in the passing game; he demonstrated his athleticism in the win over UAB on an 89-yard receiving touchdown where he got vertical and took the top of the Blazers defense.

