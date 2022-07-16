Skip to main content

Troy Bowles Makes his College Decision

Where has Troy Bowles, one of the nation's premier linebackers this cycle decided to attend school?

One of the premier linebackers this cycle, Troy Bowles, announced his college intentions on Saturday.

The son of the current head coach of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles, is the No. 2 linebacker in this class; per the 247Sports Composite, Bowles has announced via social media that he'll continue his football career at the University of Georgia. 

A four-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite is the number two linebacker in the class out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., and is described as an "instinctual, physical, playmaker" by SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin. 

The Tampa, Florida product is the third and likely final inside backer to join Georgia's 2023 recruiting class as he joins CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, completing a potential three-headed monster at the position that is being compared to the 2021 recruiting that inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann also put together, which included Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

The commitment of Bowles now gives Georgia its 13th prospect to join the class mid-way through a busy month of July, which will see plenty of other Georgia targets make their college decisions. 

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB

