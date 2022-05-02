Skip to main content

Tony Mitchell Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia Amidst Final Stretch

The 2023 recruiting class has dozens of the nation's best narrowing down recruitments and setting visits. We caught up with 2023 DB Tony Mitchell to catch up on where he's at.

The 2023 recruiting class seems to be progressing a bit quicker than most at this pointing the cycle. After a plethora of visits since visits opened back up last June, players in the 2023 class are back on schedule with regard to decisions being made early. 

We've seen 10 of the top 50 players come off the board already with verbal commitments, and there's a strong chance we could see many more by the end of the summer. 

One of those top50 football players is Tony Mitchell, a consensus five-star defensive back out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. SI All American's Matt Ray caught up with Mitchell just before he enters the summer before his final high school season and ahead of a premier college decision. 

Here's what Mitchell had to say about Georgia: 

"I have been really close with Coach Smart and the staff for a while now, dating back to eighth grade when I got offered," Mitchell said of the Bulldogs. "It has always been a home feeling there because they have been in my recruitment from the get-go. It is similar to Bama, I would say. They have a lot of draft picks in the league, and the coaches do a good job of preparing them for the next level."

There has been a shakeup at Georgia with the defensive backs coaching position during Mitchell's recruitment, as Jahmile Addae left Athens to go to Miami, and Fran Brown was hired from Rutgers to be his replacement. Still, it did not lead to a lapse in Mitchell's recruitment by the Bulldogs.

"I would say they kept prioritizing me through the whole thing," Mitchell said. "I talked with Coach Smart and Coach Muschamp. Just knowing that whether there was a coaching change or not, they showed me that I was a priority and one of the top guys they need."

