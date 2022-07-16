It is decision day for one of the top linebackers remaining this cycle. Troy Bowles, the son of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd, could be the missing piece to the puzzle in regards to Georgia wanting to add one more inside backer to its ranks.

With two already pledged to Georgia's class, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has zeroed in on his three targets for this cycle. The 247Sports Composite rate CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson as four-star prospects, ranking 10th and 5th at the position. The addition of Bowles, a four-star prospect ranking 2nd at the position, could be a trio of backers that rivals the 2021 recruiting class where Georgia landed Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey Jr., and Jamon Dumas-Johnson at inside backer.

Where will the Tampa, Fla., product land with a top-3 of Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma?

The Case for Georgia

Georgia's case seems pretty straightforward as Glenn Schumann is making a name for himself as one of the nation's best position coaches. When Schumann took the job in Athens, following head coach Kirby Smart from Tuscaloosa, it became the first on-field coaching job of Schumann's coaching career.

Now heading in year seven in Athens, he has coached two Butkus Award winners, annually to the best linebacker in college football, along with six linebackers selected in the NFL Draft.

Schumann's proven track record of developing players is all the more impressive when factoring that he never played football at the collegiate level; instead, he opted to go straight into coaching.

The Case for Oklahoma

Former Clemson defensive coordinator now turned Sooners head coach Brent Venables once coached the linebackers position in addition to his coordinating duties at Clemson. Since arriving in Norman, Venables and the Sooners started their recruitment of Bowles.

The chance of playing under Venables, a defensive-minded head coach who made a name for himself coaching linebackers, could prove enticing to Bowles as part of a Sooners defense that will need talent.

The Case for Ohio State

With the 2021 FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year Jim Knowles on staff as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, the Buckeyes are looking to add talent to a defense that struggled last season.

Knowles is one of the nation's top coordinators and will oversee a defensive transformation in Columbus this season; he implements the 4-2-5 defensive system that worked so well at Oklahoma State.

The Buckeyes are currently putting together a stacked offensive class this cycle but still have needs on defensive. With the head coach Ryan Day calling plays offensively, their pitch to Bowles is simple, help us build an elite defense to pair with an elite offense in hopes of winning another national title.

Forecast

As the 3:30 PM decision looms, sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that it’s seemingly Georgia with the late lead as this recruitment comes to a close.

