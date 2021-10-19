LATEST: Where Will Luther Burden Commit?

    • October 19, 2021
    Where Will Luther Burden Commit?

    Georgia is on the verge of another one of those stretches they've become so accustomed to in recruiting under head coach Kirby Smart it seems, starting with Luther Burden
    Author:

    Georgia is on the verge of another one of those stretches they've become so accustomed to on the recruiting trail under head coach Kirby Smart it seems. 

    The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in college football, and there's plenty of momentum around the program and he's already started the week off with a flip of former FSU commit Aliou Bah. 

    Now, as wide receiver Luther Burden gets set to make his college decision on Tuesday October 19th, Smart and his staff look to hold of the instate Missouri Tigers. 

    Burden is the No. 2 overall wide receiver in the 2022 class according to SI All-American. Here's what they had to say about Burden:

    Built with a big, strong frame, Burden plays bigger than the above-average listing on tape. He is a complete and classic WR1 prospect with the size and overall athleticism to challenge the edge and depth of a secondary. The former OU pledge is masterful at the high point and on contested catches, with great physicality at the point, but he offers a counter to his game as an after-the-catch player with great vision and moves in space. The bigger-bodied prospect has better top-end speed than his size would indicate, a feature that pairs nicely with his ability to take an efficient and controlled path towards where the ball will eventually be. It also factors into the return game and allows him to use the extremes of the route tree to keep cover corners honest. 

    So, where do things stand? Well, let's start with the home team. 

    Missouri

    Missouri has one thing that can both help and hurt you in this type of recruitment. Luther Burden lives in East St. Louis, Missori. It's where he's from, it's where his entire family lives, and it's two hours from Columbia, Missouri. 

    That's the pitch for the Tigers and head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Now, Burden has expressed a want to stay closer to home because being around his sisters and family is important to him. Though he's also discussed how football is his ticket out of the St. Louis area. So, is two hours west far enough from St. Louis, but close enough to his family members? That is the question there. 

    Georgia

    As for the Bulldogs, there seems to be plenty of momentum in this recruitment on behalf of Georgia. There's a tremendous amount of confidence around the building according to sources, and they feel as if they had a shot going into the final official visit and felt even better about there chances following the visit. 

    All signs point to a coin flip type of intensity when it comes to decision time, Burden has been rather quiet and close to the vest. So, as the hours dwindle down, both schools seem confident about there chances. 

    We lean that it will indeed be Georgia, but those hometown roots seem to run deep. 

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

