Robert Beal Waited His Turn, Bulldogs Need Him Big in 2022

Georgia Linebacker, Robert Beal, came out of high school as a 4-star edge rusher in the 2017 class. In 2022, they will need him in a major way.

Georgia Linebacker, Robert Beal, came out of high school as a 4-star edge rusher in the 2017 class. Since head coach Kirby Smart has taken over, the Dawgs have recruited at an elite level year in and year out, so players like Beal may have to wait for their opportunity. While having to sit behind players that have all come and gone, such as Adam Anderson, Jermaine Johnson, Brenton Cox, and more, he continued to be patient.

Beal is considered a rare athlete in this day in age of college football, where the athletes want to start now, or they’re ready to move on to the next place that gives them that. Beal has patiently waited his turn in Athens for his shot, and this year he’ll finally get that chance.

In a season where the UGA defense in 2021 broke records, the 2022 defense clearly has rather large shoes to fill. However, as Kirby Smart said during SEC Media Days, “Talent is not our issue, it’s experience.” One of those experienced and veteran players is Robert Beal.

Georgia’s defense was historical, both in on-field performance and NFL Draft capital, but looking back, it wasn’t Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick, who led that defense in sacks. It wasn’t Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith, or any one of the other often mentioned stars on that defensive front from a year ago. In limited opportunity, Beal impacted in a major way on the stat sheet in 2021. In 2022, the opportunity will increase drastically.

Not only will Beal continue his role as the starting SAM for Georgia, one that he finished 2021 with following Adam Anderson’s suspension, but could also see an extended role at JACK to give Nolan Smith a breather early in the season.

Beal finished last season with 23 total stops, had 16 QB pressures on the season, and led the team in sacks. Will this be a breakout year for Robert Beal? Time will tell. 

