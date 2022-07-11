The 2022 college football season is right around the corner; Georgia will kick off its season against Oregon on September 3rd in exactly 54 days. It will be the first time fans see their Georgia Bulldogs back in regular-season action since winning the national championship this past January.

As the offseason is coming to a close, more and more news continues to come out regarding Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for college athletes, after the historic legislation last summer by the NCAA that allowed college athletes to profit off NIL.

Two current Georgia football players, running back Kenny McIntosh and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, both appeared at NASCAR's Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Quaker State 400.

Before the race started, Reggie Chatman Jr. of 11 Alive News interviewed Kenny McIntosh. The Georgia running back revealed that it was his first time at a NASCAR event, and he even added that it reminds him of a football game with many of the fans tailgating.

Chatman Jr. then turned the conversation to football, asking McIntosh about the offseason following a national championship.

"As a team, we've been working hard. We want to go back to where we were last year. We don't want to have a fall-off year. Me personally, this offseason has been a grind; working hard, I've got a statement to make this year; it's personal to me," - Kenny McIntosh

The senior out of Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, issued a similar message to that of head coach Kirby Smart earlier in the offseason. Smart said that Georgia is a "program built to sustain. We weren't built on one-hit wonders." Those comments from the Georgia head coach came almost a month following a very successful NFL Draft for the Bulldogs' program, which saw a modern-day NFL Draft record 15 players selected from the University of Georgia.

Two of those aforementioned 15 former Georgia players that heard their name called were the two major contributors at running back, James Cook and Zamir White. Both seniors last season dominated much of the starting reps ahead of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards.

With Cook and White off to the National Football League, the torch has passed to McIntosh, Milton, and Edwards, to carry the load in the backfield.

Heading into his senior season, McIntosh has totaled 753 career rushing yards and 356 receiving yards, including six rushing touchdowns and two receiving, all the while handling majority of the kick return duties for Georgia on special teams.

